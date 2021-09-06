FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $387,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

