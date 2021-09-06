FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $344,000 in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First American Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 271.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial stock opened at $69.05 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

