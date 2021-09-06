FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Humana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Humana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.35.

NYSE HUM opened at $415.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.90 and a 200 day moving average of $427.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.