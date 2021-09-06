FDx Advisors Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,179,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after buying an additional 272,765 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 69.5% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 380,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,756,000 after buying an additional 155,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.16.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $199.44 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $217.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

