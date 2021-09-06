FDx Advisors Inc. Has $288,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

NYSE HCA opened at $252.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.22. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $257.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

