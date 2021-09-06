FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Reduced by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $385.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $389.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

