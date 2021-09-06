FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

FDS opened at $385.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $389.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

