Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.53 million.

NYSE FN traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.00. 6,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,189. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.38.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

