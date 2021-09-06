Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lowered by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.5% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 43.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 35,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 56.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.87. 13,847,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,507,855. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

