Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

EXPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $116.94 on Thursday. Exponent has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $118.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after acquiring an additional 258,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Exponent by 428.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after buying an additional 196,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 190.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after buying an additional 141,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth $11,687,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

