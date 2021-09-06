Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent stock opened at $116.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day moving average is $97.82. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $118.68.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

