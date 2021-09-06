Exponent (EXPO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/2/2021 – Exponent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

9/1/2021 – Exponent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Exponent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/26/2021 – Exponent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Exponent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Exponent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/9/2021 – Exponent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Exponent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/2/2021 – Exponent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Exponent had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Exponent had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EXPO stock opened at $116.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $118.68.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

