eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in eXp World were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 172.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 67,670 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 227.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 68,909 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 125.3% in the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in eXp World by 187.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 155,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 42.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,517,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,527,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $565,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,217,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,660,092.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,700 shares of company stock worth $12,410,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $49.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 2.89.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

