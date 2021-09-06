ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post sales of $277.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.70 million and the lowest is $275.97 million. ExlService reported sales of $241.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXLS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

EXLS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.26. 122,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService has a 1-year low of $59.97 and a 1-year high of $124.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.12 per share, with a total value of $267,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,420.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ExlService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ExlService by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

