Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.09.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

