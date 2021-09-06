Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,285. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.09. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.90.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $426,412.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,359 shares of company stock worth $2,322,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

