Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $362.80 million-$363.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.79 million.Everbridge also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.90.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.36. The stock had a trading volume of 319,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,285. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $426,412.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,359 shares of company stock worth $2,322,361. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

