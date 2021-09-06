Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,138,000 after purchasing an additional 124,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Everbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Everbridge by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Everbridge by 29.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 252,568 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Everbridge by 19.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,184,000 after acquiring an additional 128,914 shares during the period.

Everbridge stock opened at $166.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,361 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

