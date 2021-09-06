Erste Group Upgrades Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) to “Buy”

Erste Group upgraded shares of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area.

