EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $23,925,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

