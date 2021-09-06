EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,219 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $23.91 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.