EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,263 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,854,000 after acquiring an additional 828,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,316,000 after buying an additional 947,516 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,126,000 after buying an additional 643,743 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,611,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after buying an additional 270,899 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.69 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

