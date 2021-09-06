EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $460,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

