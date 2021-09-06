EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9,839.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 433,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,123,000 after purchasing an additional 429,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $164.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.24. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

