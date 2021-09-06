Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,620 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,024,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,042,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $461,000.

NUAG opened at $25.07 on Monday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90.

