Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,722 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $13,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

MTB stock opened at $138.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

