Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESRT opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -168.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

