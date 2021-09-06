Emercoin Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.52 million and $28,440.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000056 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,022,007 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

