EMC Capital Management Decreases Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

EMC Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $303,931.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,511.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,536 shares of company stock worth $4,934,430. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SILK stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SILK. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

