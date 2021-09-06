Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.