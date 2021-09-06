Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Position Lifted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $34.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

