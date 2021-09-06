Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0553 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $12.27 million and approximately $95,100.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,965,466 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

