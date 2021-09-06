Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 5th

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

EPC stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

