Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.89. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGRX traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 97,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,976. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $673.97 million, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

