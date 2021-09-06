E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Director Acquires $300,001.20 in Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Director Chinh Chu bought 28,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

