e-Gulden Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $122.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.96 or 0.00435301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,083 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,821 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars.

