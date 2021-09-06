DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen cut shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of DSPG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 905,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,758. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $535.14 million, a PE ratio of -99.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.98.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,558 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 135,418 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 133,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

