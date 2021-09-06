DragonVein Hits Market Cap of $3.92 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $161,342.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,356.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $768.42 or 0.01496248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.28 or 0.00574965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.09 or 0.00374028 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00036726 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

