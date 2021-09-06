Donut Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Million (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a market cap of $1.45 million and $2,243.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00066037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00152406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.99 or 0.00209789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.83 or 0.07417762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,041.05 or 1.00167322 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.94 or 0.00954577 BTC.

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

