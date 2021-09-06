Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 4,263,800.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,936,710 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

DLB stock opened at $96.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.57. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.