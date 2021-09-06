DocuSign’s (DOCU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $340.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.20.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $310.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.41. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.52, a PEG ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in DocuSign by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after acquiring an additional 525,040 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

