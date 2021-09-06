DocuSign’s (DOCU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $340.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.20.
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $310.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.41. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.52, a PEG ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84.
In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in DocuSign by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after acquiring an additional 525,040 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.