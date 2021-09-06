DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. increased their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign stock opened at $310.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.41. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.52, a P/E/G ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 8.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in DocuSign by 3.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in DocuSign by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

