Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

