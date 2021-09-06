Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.10 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPS. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $63.89 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

