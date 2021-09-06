Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 6th

Digital Transformation Opportunities’ (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 6th. Digital Transformation Opportunities had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Digital Transformation Opportunities’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS DTOCU opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,209,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $863,000.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

