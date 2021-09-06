DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $500.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total transaction of $556,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $542.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,837. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $555.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

