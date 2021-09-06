Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes $124,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

NYSE:UNM opened at $26.41 on Monday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.