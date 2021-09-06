Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 648,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456,714 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 184,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $137.10 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.15 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

