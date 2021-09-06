Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $108,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Owens Corning by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,261 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 9,054.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 893,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Shares of OC stock opened at $95.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $63.03 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.40.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.