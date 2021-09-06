Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $103,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $123.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of -121.86 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $136.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.46 and its 200 day moving average is $124.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

